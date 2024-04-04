PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $65.78. 2,213,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,669,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

