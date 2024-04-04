Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $70,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,415,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after buying an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 216,146 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 263,448 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

