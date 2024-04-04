Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

BSCR stock remained flat at $19.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,618. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

