Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 6,418,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,937. Cybin Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cybin Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

