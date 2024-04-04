Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. 543,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 233.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

