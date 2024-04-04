Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,687. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

