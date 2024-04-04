General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,699. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

