EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.94 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $113.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001404 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,025,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,031,611 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

