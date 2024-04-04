Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,810. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

