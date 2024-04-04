Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 4,039 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 416,799 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 675,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 365,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

