Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 248 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 9,936,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,107. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

