Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $41,301,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 1,204,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,968. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.