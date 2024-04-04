2,515 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 2,067,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

