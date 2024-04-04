Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 454.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,688. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

