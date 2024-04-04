Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,876. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.