Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.24. 3,246,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,640. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

