Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 415 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,409. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

