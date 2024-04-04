301 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

STX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 1,294,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,508. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.