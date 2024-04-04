Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 323 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,533. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.