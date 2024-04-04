Lewis Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS BJAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

