General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.54 and last traded at $150.28. Approximately 3,933,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,407,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.