JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 767,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,630,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.