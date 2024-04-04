JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 767,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,630,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

