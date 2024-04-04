Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 16,823,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 53,611,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

