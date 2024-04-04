Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.8%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.77 and last traded at $155.14. Approximately 8,297,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 22,737,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

