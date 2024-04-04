UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 2,163,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,288,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

