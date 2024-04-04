Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 2.5%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 57,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 541,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

