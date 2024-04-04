Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 552,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,206,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock valued at $44,687,450 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.