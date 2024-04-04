Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 3.2%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.39 and last traded at $71.26. 456,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 859,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,726,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

