Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,272 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

