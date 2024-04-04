Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,033,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 972,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

