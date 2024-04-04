Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $131.82 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $131.82 or 0.00192303 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $62.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.01 or 0.00933634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00145154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00140510 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,419,300 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

