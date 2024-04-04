Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,344 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.