Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,817,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

