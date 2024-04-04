Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires Shares of 3,171 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,215. The company has a market cap of $559.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

