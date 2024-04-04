Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $302,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 488,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 139,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 270,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

