Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 347 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 289,295 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.