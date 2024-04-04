Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 669 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.21% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

