Dirk Jungé Sells 4,027 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.11. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.