Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 421,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,258,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

