Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 4.9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,129,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,340,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

