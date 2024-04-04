Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.