US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 1,303,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,660,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

