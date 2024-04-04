Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 188,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 540,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

