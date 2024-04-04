Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 31,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 162,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $546.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after buying an additional 1,748,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,858,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
