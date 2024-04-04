Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 31,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 162,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $546.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after buying an additional 1,748,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,858,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

