Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.24. 173,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,170,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Biohaven by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biohaven by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

