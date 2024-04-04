Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

