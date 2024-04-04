Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.