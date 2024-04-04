iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.75

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

