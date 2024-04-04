Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.79

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $86.53, with a volume of 90641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.