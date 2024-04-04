Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 249,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 166,579 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $695.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

