Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,125,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,270,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Marqeta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 27.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

